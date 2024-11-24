Montell Douglas thinks 'Strictly Come Dancing' has made her a better Gladiator.

Montell Douglas has learned to be 'fire' from Johannes Radebe

The former Olympian is also known as Fire on the game show and she has teased she will bring "more sass" to the competition thanks to the tips she's picked up from her dance partner Johannes Radebe - and the South African professional has even rechoreographed her signature move.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “I'm learning how to be more fire, like the adjective fire, from Johannes in particular, but definitely from Strictly.

“I’m going to be more Fire when I return to 'Gladiators'. You might see more toes pointed in my trainers. You might see a bit more sass!

“Johannes has already re-choreographed, because he can't help himself, my whole Fire move! You cannot even walk without him telling you something!

“It’s important though because it is a sport entertainment show, it’s not the Olympic Games, which, as a sportswoman, I had to learn being on the show.

“This is not really a win and lose situation. It's about family entertainment. It's about bringing the family together towards something that inspires children and people alike across the UK. So that's what I hone into.”

The 38-year-old star is astonished by how much the gruelling 'Strictly' training has changed her physique as she's in the best shape she has been in for decades.

She said: “People don't really realise, I'm shredded! And I'm 38 years old.

“I haven't looked like this since I was 20, before my first Olympic Games. I've dropped two dress sizes. Honestly, I've cut down. I’ve lost a stone. It's wild. And that's all from dancing, it's changed my whole physique.

“Even the Gladiators have mentioned it and said, ‘oh my gosh, you look insane’. Literally. Legend was like, ‘mate, you look shredded’. I really am!

“And it's a different feeling. It's a different body type, especially later on in my life. But it's been nice because I still feel really strong.

“I feel great because usually if you would lose that muscle tone and mass as a Gladiator, you would feel it. I still feel like I could take someone on Duel right now. So I don't have any problems with that. But I will be going back in the gym after 'Strictly', for sure.”