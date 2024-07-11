Karen Hauer says her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ co-star Gorka Marquez is “naughty”.

The 42-year-old professional dancer insisted she keeps her 33-year-old colleague in check while training for their upcoming 'Speakeasy' tour, which is due to kick off next year.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "He's naughty. He's the naughty one.”

Gorka agreed, saying in the same interview: "Yeah, she's the one that goes, 'Gorka, stop now'."

Karen has a particular look that she shoots him, as he outlined his full intention to “embarrass” his five-year-old daughter Mia - who he has with his fiancée and ex-Strictly partner Gemma Atkinson, 39, along with their 12-month-old son Thiago - during important milestones in her life.

Gorka said: "I'm the guy who will embarrass my daughter at her 18th birthday party doing the daddy dance in the crowd."

The pair were recently confirmed to be returning to the star-studded BBC One Latin and ballroom competition, which is co-hosted by Claudia Winkleman, 52, and Tess Daly, 55.

While Gorka will be back as a pro dancer rather than a 'Strictly' panellist - like Shirley Ballas, 63, Craig Revel-Horwood, 59, Motsi Mabuse, 43, and Anton Du Beke, 57 - he isn't a stranger to being a dance show judge, after he recently joined the panel of the Spanish edition of ‘Dancing With the Stars’.

He said: "I really like it, it’s fun. Obviously, I'm used to being on the other side and the one being judged, but I think because I've been on that side - it’s like when Anton judges 'Strictly', he understands the process and the amount of emotions, work and everything that goes around each dance."

Gorka thinks it is “good” for his craft.

He said: "So, it's very good for me to them feedback and be constructive and help them to keep working so they improve because I know how it feels. But I miss dancing, so I enjoy that more at the moment; helping someone to learn to dance, teaching a routine.

"It's more rewarding than just sitting there and judging someone so I want to keep dancing. It’s really helped me understand even more..."