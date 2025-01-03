Mark Raffety and Krista Vendy are returning to 'Neighbours' for the soap's 40th anniversary.

Neighbours brings back two past characters for 40th anniversary

The actor played the villain Doctor Darcy Tyler - who is also the nephew of Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) - on the Australian saop opera between 2000 and 2003 before he made guest appearances until 2005.

In the show, he had a romance with Dee Bliss (Madeline West) - whose life he tried to destroy - and got involved in a gambling ring where he owed $60,000, resulting in Dr Tyler doing a robbery in Lou's Place pub and stealing from his family.

The Australian soap - which airs on Amazon Prime Video - said of Mark's return in a social media statement on Friday (03.01.25): "Dr Darcy Tyler returns!

"Susan's nephew will make a shock return to Erinsborough as part of the show's 40th anniversary celebrations.

"But has dastardly Darcy changed his ways?

"Or is he set to cause more misery for his old neighbours?

"We cannot wait to find out ..."

Reacting on Instagram, BBC journalist - and 'Neighbours' fan - Ricky Boleto wrote: "[I] never thought I'd see the day.

"Brilliant actor, brilliant character."

Another penned: "Yes, Darcy.

"He was one of my [favourite] characters back in the day.

"[I'm] so excited to see him back."

Also as part of the hit soap's 40th anniversary celebrations, Krista Vend - who played Erinsborough High School teacher Tess Bell from 1999 until 2001, before making a brief appearance in 2023 - is coming back.

The soap shared a snap of her holding the iconic Ramsay Street sign on social media, and captioned it with: "Another blast from the past!

"Krista Vendy is soon set to reprise her role as Tess Bel l... but what's brought her back to Erinsborough this time?"

Responding on Instagram, 'Home and Away' Kirsty Phillips actress Christie Hayes said: "Yay @kristavendy.

"[I] can't wait to see xxx."

One fan hopes she is going to be in the soap for a while.

They said: "Oh my gosh, it's Tess Bell.

"I loved her when she was on, and it was only a short stint.

"I really hope that she is in it for the long term."