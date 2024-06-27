Ryan Moloney has quit 'Neighbours' after three decades on the soap - to pursue a new career behind the camera.

The 44-year-old actor has portrayed Toadie Rebecchi in the show since making his debut in January 1995, but he hasn't ruled out a comeback at some stage.

He said in a statement: "After 30 years of playing Toadie, I will be leaving Ramsay Street.

"I can’t tell you what is happening to the character – maybe I could be the next Jim Robinson.

"Or maybe I’ll be the next Harold Bishop and keep popping back over the years."

Ryan told how he has started director training, and recently helmed his first-ever episode.

He said: "And although I won’t be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I will be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera.

"I’ve just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as director – so I really hope that you enjoy that."

While Ryan is excited about his work behind the camera, he will miss portraying Toadie.

He said: "Thank you for all the love that you have shown me and Toadie over the years. Three decades, in fact.

"I’ll miss you, I’ll miss him, and I’ll miss Erinsborough ... but whatever you do, make sure you don’t miss what’s going to happen in Ramsay Street."

'Neighbours' executive producer Jason Herbison admitted Ramsay Street "won't be the same" without Toadie.

He said: "Toadie is an Australian television icon and Ryan is Ramsay Street royalty. The street won’t be the same without seeing him every week, although there’s every chance he will pop back in the future.

"In the meantime, we’re thrilled to support his directing ambitions and can’t wait for viewers to see how Toadie’s season-long story arc plays out.

"Ryan’s been instrumental in the journey and has blown us away with his performance."