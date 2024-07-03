Netflix is reportedly making 'Baby Reindeer' creator Richard Gadd a huge offer to make "a string of shows".

Netflix wants Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd to make more shows

The streaming platform is said to be keen to work with the 35-year-old star on more projects, and in an ideal would they'd have him working on a new series "as soon as possible".

A source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "This is not a done deal, with both the streamer and Richard negotiating the details of a contract which would see him start work on a new show as soon as possible.

“The fact that it could end up being worth seven figures reflects just how much Netflix want to keep him ‘in house’ following the incredible response to 'Baby Reindeer'.

“They are hoping they can come to an agreement that will see Richard produce a string of shows for them, which could prove just as successful and thought-provoking.”

'Baby Reindeer' follows struggling comedian and barman Donny as he was stalked by Martha in a dramatised version of Richard's own real-life ordeal, in which a woman allegedly stalked the comedian.

Since the seven-part series aired, Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey has come forward as the "real-life Martha", and threatened legal action against Netflix.

She has since brought a legal complaint against the streamer for $170 million (£132m) for alleged defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and violations of her right of publicity.

The lawsuit reads: "The lies that Defendants told about Harvey to over 50 million people worldwide include that Harvey is a twice-convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison, and that Harvey sexually assaulted Gadd.

"Defendants told these lies, and never stopped, because it was a better story than the truth, and better stories made money."

The complaint continues: "As a result of Defendants’ lies, malfeasance and utterly reckless misconduct, Harvey’s life had been ruined. Simply, Netflix and Gadd destroyed her reputation, her character and her life."

A spokesperson for Netflix previously commented: "We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story."