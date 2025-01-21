Netflix is reportedly creating a Grenfell Tower disaster documentary to mark its eighth anniversary.

Grenfell Tower could be the subject of a new Netflix documentary

The streaming giant has been claimed to have spent a year working on the programme - which will look at the blaze that engulfed the 24-storey North Kensington tower block and claimed 72 lives in June 2014.

With the Grenfell Inquiry's official report - which found a series of failures that led to the disaster - only being released last year and the community still coming to terms with it, there has been a backlash, and it could prove to be a controversial documentary.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "In recent years, there has been a backlash against the constant attention on Grenfell from outsiders.

"The dust has barely settled on the official report produced by the Grenfell inquiry, which the local community is still absorbing.

"Now the streaming giant will be pushing the same people back into the spotlight."

The event that rocked the nation has also been at the forefront of BBC and National Theatre bosses' minds with plans for a drama to be produced.

However, survivors hit back at the idea and pleaded for the proposed projects to be shelved in 2023.

Nabil Choucair, who lost his mum, sister, brother-in-law and three nieces in the fire, is quoted by The Guardian newspaper as saying at the time: “Our identity is being stolen.

"They don’t listen to us – and now they want to do a play? A series? Who asked for this?”

David O’Connell, a leaseholder in the Lancashire West estate, which includes Grenfell, thought a BBC programme would be "useless" unless there was a new element to it.

He added to the outlet: "The proper way you tell the story happens 20 years after when all the hidden stuff is out.

“There’s no way people want to be part of this BBC series. It’s a fictionalised version of my lived experience. For us, it’s repetitive and triggering.”