Nigella Lawson was left a percentage of her late father's £326,489 estate.

Nigella Lawson was left a percentage of her late dad Nigel Lawson's 326k estate

The 64-year-old celebrity chef is thought to have received around £30,000 from her late father, former Conservative MP Nigel Lawson, who passed away in April aged 91, while her youngest brother Thomas received two Mycenaean pots.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, the will read: "I give absolutely and free of all tax my two Mycenaean pots to my son said Thomas Nigel Maclear Lawson.

"Whether or not he shall prove my Will and act initially in its trusts."

The gross value of Nigel's estate was £333,268, but the net value was £326,489, according to the grant of probate.

Nigel left half of his estate to his second wife Thérèse Maclear, who he divorced 13 years before his passing.

The rest was split between his kids, Nigella, Thomas, journalist son Dominic - who he had with his first wife Vanessa Salmon, who he married in 1955 before their divorce in 1980 - Horatia, and Emily.

During his time as an MP, Nigel represented the old Leicestershire constituency of Blaby from 1974 to 1992, and served in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet of 1981 to 1989.

Lord Lawson was also Chancellor from 1983 to 1989, and he joined the House of Lords in 1992 before retiring in January 2023.

Following her father's death, Nigella wrote on X: "Thank you for all your kind messages. And I’ll be back on here properly tomorrow."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among those who paid tribute to Nigel.

He said: “One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Former PM Boris Johnson hailed Lord Lawson as a “giant” who “helped millions of British people achieve their dreams” through his work on the economy.

He wrote on X: “Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams.

“He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”