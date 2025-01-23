Noel Fielding's show 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' could be revived as an hour-long special.

Noel Fielding's Dick Turpin show could still return

The 51-year-old comedian's Apple TV+ comedy's future has been in doubt after production on the second series was cancelled due to a "health matter", but producers are looking at a way of salvaging something from the shoot.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "It’s now considered to be something of a salvage operation, although it’s not clear whether they have enough [material] to do anything with.

"The creators sank millions into making the show and it was around 70 to 80 per cent filmed by the time the axe fell.

"So it would now be pretty galling to see what they have go entirely to waste."

It was previously reported that the star failed to return to work after Christmas, with the production shutting down due to "the illness of a cast member".

A spokesperson for Noel later told MailOnline: "This is a private and confidential matter regarding our client’s health.

"We are saddened by the decision to cease production but we cannot make any further comment on this matter."

An insider told The Times newspaper that the decision was not "taken lightly", with the producers "exhausting" every possible solution.

The source added: "Noel has said that he can’t film anymore and so there was no choice but to stop."

However, Noel's reps have confirmed he will still return as co-host for 'The Great British Bake Off'.

He spokesperson told Deadline: "There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off.

"We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue.

"We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of Bake Off."

The 51-year-old funnyman has co-hosted the show since 2017 and filming for the new series is expected to begin in April.

‘This Morning’ star Alison Hammond, 49, co-hosted with Noel on the last series.