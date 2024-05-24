Olivia Attwood Dack has landed a job as the host of a new ITV show.

The 33-year-old TV star, who shot to fame after appearing in the third series of ‘Love Island’ in 2017, has confirmed she will be presenting an as-yet untitled programme on the channel, which is rumoured to be a dating series.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Loose Women’ panellist shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her at work in Greece, and added the caption: “Guys …….. i have been keeping a secret. BTS from my brand new @itv reality show … you’re not ready (I don’t actually think I am) (sic).”

The series will apparently follow a group of couples who are having relationship difficulties due to the bad behaviour of men, while Olivia attempts to change them for the better.

In November 2023, it was reported the TV personality had been offered a six-figure salary to host the show.

An industry insider told the MailOnline: “Olivia is over the moon, she could have never predicted after starring on ‘Love Island’ as a contestant to one day be presenting her own dating series.

“She is working with a full ensemble cast and filming has already started in Greece, she is loving every second of it so far.

“It's a dream come true for her, and she can't wait for viewers to fall in love with the format and hopefully enjoy watching the show as much as she has shooting it.”

Last August, Olivia joined ‘Loose Women’ as the programme’s new panellist after making several guest appearances on the show, but admitted she felt like the job offer “was a joke”.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: "It wasn't something that was on the mood board. It all happened really organically.

“I was a guest on the show a couple of times, and I always loved it when I was.

“I joked to my agent saying, ’Imagine me as a Loose Woman’, and she said she really could. Then one of the show's bosses got in touch and we went out for lunch, she asked me how I would feel about trying it out, and I said, ‘Oh my God, are you serious?’ I almost thought it was a joke.”