Olivia Attwood is done with reality TV - as a contestant.

The former 'Love Island' and 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star cannot envisage appearing on another reality series as a contestant, and she would prefer to focus on fronting programmes instead, such as her upcoming ITV2 series 'Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends'.

When asked if she would consider a spot on another reality show, such as 'Strictly Come Dancing', she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Do you know what, in terms of contestant shows, no.

"I think my mind is more focused on hosting gigs, so I’m like, you know, what would I like to host?"

Olivia appeared in the 2022 series of 'I'm A Celebrity', but she was forced to quit just days after her arrival when standard medical tests revealed she had dangerously low potassium levels.

The star - who has fronted two seasons of her 'Getting Filthy Rich' documentary series - is now turning her attention to devising her own formats.

She added: "I feel like the Jungle was a big dream for me, and it didn't quite work out, but it was still incredible to be picked and considered and all that stuff.

"I have my new show coming out on ITV2, and, to be honest, that just felt like a dream that was so long in the development and making, and the fact it's coming to light ... you know, making my own formats, that’s something that excites me at this point in time."

What's more, Olivia recently teamed up with Three UK's Mind, Body and Scroll to launch the world's first social fitness hub, and the star admitted "staying in touch" with people is what "social fitness" means to her.

She explained: "Social fitness is you know using your devices, your network to your best of your ability.

"Exercising new ways, like through emojis, staying connected, staying in touch.

"I think that’s what it is. You kind of train your fitness in real life."

Olivia is launching Three UK’s Mind, Body and Scroll, the world's first social fitness hub, to strengthen our sense of togetherness and belonging in our networks in The Outernet, London, 7-8 August.