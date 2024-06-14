'Race Across the World' winner Owen Wood has become an ambassador for a UK-based charity.

Owen Wood starred on the BBC show

The 21-year-old TV star recently won the BBC travel series with his good friend Alfie Watts, and Owen has now accepted a role with The Mix, which provides free, confidential support for young people under 25 via online, social and mobile platforms.

Owen - who discussed his own mental health struggles on 'Race Across the World' - said: "The opportunity to work with The Mix came up and I couldn’t say no as they are a great outlet of information and support for young people who may need help and advice.

"This is exactly the kind of initiative I would have benefited from when I was younger and having struggles with anxiety, school and overall life, so to be a part of this and be able to help others who are in the position I was in, is something I take great pride in."

Amy Cowley, The Mix's head of marketing and communications, is thrilled to have joined forces with Owen.

She said: "We are very excited to welcome Owen to The Mix family.

"His experience and dedication to mental health awareness align perfectly with our mission to support and empower young people.

"Owen’s story and commitment to our cause will inspire many and help us reach even more young people in need."

Meanwhile, Owen recently claimed that his 'Race Across the World' experience has helped to strengthen his relationship with Alfie.

Speaking to the BBC, he explained: "We went in it as best friends and came out of it as best friends."