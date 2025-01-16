Paddy Bever has quit 'Coronation Street', and has already filmed his final scenes.

Paddy Bever quits Coronation Street and has already filmed final scenes

The 22-year-old actor has played Max Turner for more than three years, but he will bow out of Weatherfield in early spring after choosing to "explore new opportunities" away from the cobbles.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "After much reflection and in an incredibly difficult decision, I have chosen to step away from Max, and 'Coronation Street', to explore new opportunities.

"I have been surrounded by such kindness and support every step of the way."

Paddy has "treasured memories" from the programme, but he is looking forward to "what lies ahead".

He added: "It’s been a great privilege to contribute to the legacy of such a well-loved and iconic show.

"This chapter has been unforgettable and while I look forward to what lies ahead, I will treasure these memories."

Paddy's upcoming exit is one of several 'Corrie' departures to come.

Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw), Colson Smith (Craig Tinker), and Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) have all recently confirmed they will bow out of the ITV soap this year, and it's been reported that Shelley King (Yasmeen Nazir) and Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster) will leave the cobbles, too.

Cleaver has portrayed Eileen since 2000, but she has decided to "embrace change".

Earlier this month, she told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on 'Coronation Street'. The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."

'Coronation Street' producer Kate Brooks said: "We’re sad to bid farewell to the wonderful Sue Cleaver.

"Over the past 25 years, Eileen Grimshaw has been at the heart of some of the most memorable and iconic 'Corrie' storylines, and her on-screen rivalry with Gail Platt will undoubtedly go down in 'Corrie' folklore.

"There’s certainly no one quite like Eileen, and her character will be hugely missed on the Cobbles.

"We wish Sue all the very best as she embarks on her next exciting chapter."