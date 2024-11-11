Paddy McGuinness has been pushed to the limit by Sir Chris Hoy for his BBC Children in Need cycling challenge.

The 51-year-old star has started his 300-mile ultra-endurance cycle ride from Wrexham to Glasgow for the charity and underwent a brutal training regime with the legendary Olympian to prepare.

Paddy told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I did a bike ride with Chris about three or four years ago now. I've still got the mental scars from it. It was so tough and difficult.

"He message me and said, 'Don't think I'm going to go easy on you.'

"I know it's going to be brutal. I know it's going to be hell. He's really put me through my paces."

Paddy revealed that the Hoy has helped him prepare for the prospect of a sore backside as he rides across Britain on his Raleigh Chopper bike this week.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter said: "Sir Chris Hoy has sorted me out with that. We're talking about a Knight of the Realm here with Sir Chris.

"I woke up two weeks ago to a WhatsApp off a Knight of the Realm, which just said, I have got your a*** cream. I was like, 'Nice one'.

"They're the kind of random messages I've been getting."

Paddy hopes to raise as much money as possible for Children in Need with his gruelling challenge, which he will complete before appearing on the TV appeal on Friday (15.11.24).

The former 'Top Gear' host said: "The main thing for me is getting people to donate whatever they can to help Children in Need.

"I'm planning on just eating a load of pies afterwards. Honestly, I can't wait until we're at that finish line in Glasgow.

"I'll probably inhale a pint of Guinness when I finish. And then we're in the back of the car and straight down to Salford for Children in Need on Friday night."