Paige Thorne set for Love Island: All Stars

The Welsh paramedic - who first appeared on ITV's 'Love Island' in 2022 - has been approached by show bosses about a return for the spin-off.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Paige was in talks to do 'All Stars' earlier this year, but things didn’t quite work out, and she didn’t make the final cut.

“This time around, producers are really keen to have her back. They think she is the perfect addition to spice things up.”

During her original time on the show, Paige was coupled up with Jacques O’Neil before dumping him for Adam Collard.

The insider added: “She’s stunning – who could forget her turning lothario Adam Collard’s head – and she gets involved in drama, so they’re confident she will deliver.”

Paige and Adam split after they left the villa and she has since returned to her job as a paramedic.

Paige, 26, went on to find love with football TikTokker and rapper Formz, real name Josh Foreman, in October 2023 but the pair called time on their romance this summer.

Speaking previously about why she would be the perfect pick for 'All Stars', a source told The Sun: "Paige was a brilliant Islander, feisty and fiery in all the right measure and has remained popular on the outside despite a tricky run with a few bad boys.

“She’s a 'Love Island' legend with tons of fans so really deserves a place in the 'All Stars' villa - it’s a great chance for her to show the public how far she has come.”