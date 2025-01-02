Pat Sharp is an obsessive car washer.

The 63-year-old radio DJ feels at his most relaxed when he is cleaning the dirt off his motor, and he has two special mitts that he uses – one to wash the paintwork and another to scrub the dirt from the wheels.

He said: “It's very therapeutic.

“I have a mitt. I got a mitt from Halfords. I bought two, actually, one for the wheels, one for the car so that I don't spread the dirt from the wheels onto the paintwork.

“It's really good fun. And you do feel better after it.”

The former 'Fun House' host – who lives with his wife Monica - says he can clean a car better than any professional car wash, because he takes his time and takes great care with the soap and suds.

Appearing on the 'Celebrity Catch Up' podcast, he said: “I do enjoy it. And if I do do it, I do it really, really well.

“It's way better than you would get at a car wash, where they literally just sort of go over it and then, ‘Oh, sorry, I missed a bit.’

“When winter comes and you keep looking at the weather and it's a bit rainy and then only half a day of sun and then another 10 days of rain, you just think, ‘I'll just leave it and leave it and leave it.’ I quite like it when it's really filthy as well. It looks a bit meaner, looks a bit more like the Batmobile in Gotham City. It's always raining there, isn't it, in the Batman films.”