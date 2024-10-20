Paul Merson is determined to fight for his place on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Paul Merson's Strictly dreams

The 56-year-old former footballer revealed he has already shed two stone and while he knows he is not the best dancer in the competition, he will fight hard to remain on the show with professional dance partner Karen Hauer.

He told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "I’m 100 per cent in a ­relegation battle because the ­standards on this year’s show are through the roof. Some of the other dancers are just amazing.

"And now Toyah Willcox has gone, it will be hard for me and I am up against it. But I don’t look that far ahead. I live in the moment.

"I’m used to just putting my boots on and getting the job done. I won’t be big-headed but that was my job — I was good at football."

And, Paul admitted he was pleasantly surprised to discover he has some dance skills.

The thrice-married sports star said: "That ­surprised me immensely. Honestly, I wasn’t exaggerating when I said I’d danced three times — once at each of my three weddings.

"I’ve improved a hundredfold. But that’s the whole idea of the show — people come on who have got two left feet and they try to get better and better.

"Also, my aim was to get well under 14st before I went out of Strictly, and I’m 14st right now — I haven’t been that light for 20 years.

“So when I was in the dance-off I was like, ‘I’m 14st 3lb — I need to stay!’ So it’s not about staying in to win, I just want to lose more weight.

“If I work hard this week I should get under 14st.”