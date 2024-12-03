Pete Wicks has landed a new show all about rescue dogs.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' star - who is still part of the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition - will front an upcoming 'dog-umentary' on UKTV channel U+W in January 2025, with 'Pete Wicks: For Dogs' Sake' exploring the work done at the Dogs Trust charity in Basildon.

He said: "I’ve wanted to make a show like this for about ten years now.

"Dogs are central to my life, and I am incredibly passionate about animal welfare, so I am happy it’s filmed, edited and ready to put out to the world.

"It’s hard for me to even call it a job because it hasn’t been a job at all, it’s just something that I really love.

"I hope the viewers get a real insight to the life and stories of these wonderful dogs, and the heroes and volunteers who care for them day in day out.”

Across the four episodes, the former 'TOWIE' star will learn all about how the rehoming centres are run, while he'll also get hands-on with weighing newborn puppies, and getting a close look at life-saving operations.

The Dogs Trust ambassador will also visit the charity's centres in arefield West London, Leeds and Ballymena in Northern Ireland.

Owen Sharp, CEO of Dogs Trust, added: “We are so excited to have worked on this show with Pete and we can’t wait to watch it in the new year.

"Pete really does go above and beyond to champion the work of Dogs Trust and makes sure more people know about the hard work that goes on behind the scenes of the charity’s rehoming centres.

"We have no doubt that this fantastic TV show will result in more people rehoming the dogs in our care and we cannot thank Pete, UKTV and BBC Studios enough.”

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake starts Tuesday 7th Jan at 8pm, all episodes will be available to stream for free on U.