Pete Wicks “cried several times” making his new documentary ‘For Dogs’ Sake’.

Pete Wicks 'cried several times' making his new documentary For Dogs’ Sake

The ‘Only Way Is Essex’ star, 36, is set to helm the four-part rescue dog documentary for U+W starting next week (07.01.25), and has admitted he found the experience of making the programme “emotionally difficult”.

In an interview with Radio Times, Pete said: “Filming the series was a privilege, but also emotionally difficult. I don't mind saying that. I cried several times. It's heartbreaking when you witness a dog arrive after a bad start in life, you can see the sadness in their eyes.

“It's a series I've been desperate to do for a decade. Why? Well, it's estimated that there are around 100,000 dogs in UK rescue centres. But only one in five people who get a dog, get a rescue.”

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star - who has two rescue French bulldogs Eric and Peggy - added he “preferred dogs to people”.

He said: “I don't think you realise how much dogs will change things until you have one.”

When ‘Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake’ was announced in July, the TV personality said he was “super excited” to be working on the show and added it was “a real passion project” for him.

He said: “Anyone who knows me knows that I prefer animals to people, so this show is a real passion project for me! With two rescue dogs of my own, animal welfare is close to my heart, and I am super excited to be teaming up with U+W for this amazing opportunity.”

The UKTV show takes viewers behind the scenes at Dogs Trust, and will follow Pete as he helps rehabilitate canines and find them a new home.

UKTV channel director Helen Nightingale said at the time: “We’d be barking mad to turn down the opportunity to work with Pete Wicks; and witness first hand his passion for dogs and their welfare.

“It’s a huge privilege being granted such unique access to Dogs Trust to see how the charity operates.”