Pete Wicks won't be returning to The Only Way Is Essex

The 36-year-old star made his name during seven years as a regular on the ITV reality show but has emphatically ruled out any prospect of a return.

Pete told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: "I left 'The Only Way Is Essex' a number of years ago and I won't go back.

"That was the end of the story."

Despite ruling out a comeback, Wicks has happy memories of his stint on the series.

He said: "It was a big part of my life. It's a great show."

Pete has featured in a number of reality shows – including 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' – since becoming famous but plans to focus on more serious programmes after working on the U+W documentary series 'For Dogs' Sake'.

He explained: "I've done all sorts of things on TV over the years. But now I'm at a different age than I was when I started this sort of stuff.

"People grow and change, and that's where I'm at now."

Wicks revealed that he was reduced to tears "several times" during the making of the documentary that sees him work with the charity Dogs Trust.

In an interview with Radio Times, he said: "Filming the series was a privilege, but also emotionally difficult. I don't mind saying that. I cried several times. It's heartbreaking when you witness a dog arrive after a bad start in life, you can see the sadness in their eyes.

"It's a series I've been desperate to do for a decade. Why? Well, it's estimated that there are around 100,000 dogs in UK rescue centres. But only one in five people who get a dog, get a rescue."