Sally Lindsay has ruled out a return to 'Coronation Street'.

The 51-year-old actress stars in Channel 5 cosy crime comedy drama series 'The Madame Blanc Mysteries', which she co-created alongside Sue Vincent, and she admits a 'Corrie' cobbles comeback is "probably not for [her]".

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Sally - who played Rovers Return barmaid Shelley Unwin from 2001 to 2006 - said: "It's a great job and I've always said this about 'Coronation Street', never say never.

"It has been many years now and I've got my own show and I produce as well, so it's probably not for me."

However, Sally has backed other former 'Coronation Street' stars to return to Weatherfield, insisting it is a "great job".

She added: "But I absolutely think it's the best thing ever for people to go back, because it's like another world.

"It's a great job."

Sally's comments come after Helen Flanagan - who last appeared on the ITV soap as Rosie Webster in 2018, before going on maternity leave - recently admitted she would be up for a 'Corrie' return.

In November, she told the Daily Star newspaper: "I'd absolutely love to go back. I spoke to Sally (Dynevor, co-star) the other day and said, 'Oh you know, I've got to come back.' But they just haven't asked me.

"You have to go back if they ask you. It's up to the producer, it's not really up to you. You have to be asked, you can't just turn up.

"I went back when I was 27 and I went back for 18 months, and then I left when I was pregnant with Delilah. I loved being back. I really enjoyed it, but I was having more comedy lines rather than the big storylines."

Sue Cleaver, Colson Smith and Charlotte Jordan recently announced they are leaving the soap later this year.