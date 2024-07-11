Will Mellor and Ralf Little are teaming up for a new series.

The 'Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps' co-stars will face a series of challenges on each episode of 'Will And Ralf Should Know Better' as they navigate life in their forties.

The show - which will air on the rebranded channel U+Dave - will see Will and Ralf discover the perils of living off grid with no loo role, embrace spirituality, and face their fears of getting older.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “A lot has changed for Will and Ralf since Two Pints — they were 25 and 21 when they met.

“But they have stayed great pals throughout and that really comes across in the intimate, frank conversations they have along the way.

“They’ve got their joint podcast, but it will be nostalgic for 'Two Pints' fans to see them on telly.

“It will also re-introduce the fellas to those who now know Ralf better as 'Death In Paradise’s DI Neville Parker, and Will from 'Strictly' and as 'Corrie’s Harvey Gaskell.”

Ralf, 44, is "thrilled" to be working with his old pal.

He said: “I am thrilled to be working with Will again as it’s always so much fun.

“This time we get to explore how we should be living in the modern world while educating ourselves, and having a laugh at the same time.”

And 48-year-old Will hopes they can learn from their experiences.

He added: “I’ve wanted to do a series like this for years.

“Going on a journey with Ralf to open our minds and push our limits . . . what could possibly go wrong?

“We’re both in our forties and probably a bit set in our ways, so now is the perfect time to see how we could be doing life better.

“Hopefully, we’ll come out of it better equipped for the modern world and, ideally, still in one piece.”