'Celebrity Big Brother' star Zeze Millz has claimed Ekin-Su Culculoglu spent the "whole" series insisting she was "above 'Love Island'".

Zeze Millz takes aim at Celebrity Big Brother co-star Ekin-Su

The 30-year-old reality TV star returned to the ITV2 show for the second series of 'All Stars' on Monday night (13.01.25), becoming the first bombshell of the season.

Ekin-Su's villa return came as a huge shock to TV personality Zeze, who claims her former 'CBB' co-star was "ready to finish me" when she previously asked about her time in 'Love Island'.

She wrote on X: "Ekin Su was ready to finish me when I asked her about #loveisland on Celebrity Big Brother

"[crying laughing emojis] she spent the whole #CBB talking about being above #loveisland . Ekin Suuuu! She loves it. Injecttttt the drama (sic)"

After sharing her opinion on Ekin-Su on X, Zeze was trolled, but she hit back.

She wrote: "Ekin Su was chatting out her neck about me for 2+ weeks - but you want me to be the bigger person. Be fr please (sic)"

One X user pointed out Zeze had posted three messages "in a row" about Ekin, but Zeze replied: "And if I want I I’ll do another 5. But since you’re so good at counting - I did 3 about Marcel situation also? So what’s your point? Let’s stop...I’m commenting on love island , like I doevery season. (sic)"

During Ekin-Su's 'CBB' stint last year, she also shut down fellow housemate Colson Smith when he asked about an element of 'Love Island'.

Amid 'Celebrity Big Brother' nominations, 'Coronation Street' star Colson asked: "On 'Love Island', do you have to say who you want to go on that?"

Ekin replied: "This is not 'Love Island', this is not the same."

Curious Colson continued: "But on that, do you have to say..."

Ekin-Su then interrupted him, blasting: "It’s not the same, please just let it go."

Ahead of her villa comeback, the star - who won the eighth series of 'Love Island' alongside Davide Sanclimenti in 2022 - admitted she wanted to return to the show because it has a "special place" in her heart.

She said: "I want to return to Love Island again because it’s where my journey started and has a special place in my heart.

"It’s somewhere I’ve laughed, cried and learnt so much. The fact that there's an opportunity to do it again - why not!

"Why can’t a winner go back in and re-write her story and have a second chance?! I think you should follow your gut and my gut is telling me to go back, so I’m listening to it."

'Love Island: All Stars' continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Play and Virgin Media Two.