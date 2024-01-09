Ricky Hatton rejected 'Dancing on Ice' when he "wasn't in a very good place", but he's now "jumping at the chance" to take on the ice-skating reality show.

The 45-year-old former professional boxer hopes his stint on the ITV1 show will "inspire a lot of people" who have struggled with their mental health.

He told The Sun newspaper: "A few years ago I wasn’t in a very good place. But since then everything’s moving forward and positive in my life.

"I’d have said no in the past. When it came forward this time, I jumped at the chance and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.

"When people see me doing positive things like this, because I’m an ambassador for mental health, it’s inspiring a lot of people."

Ahead of his 'Dancing on Ice' debut on Sunday (14.01.24), Ricky has split from his Playboy model girlfriend Chelsea Claire, 31, because he wants to "concentrate" on his ice-skating training.

An insider told The Sun Online: "Ricky and Chelsea had a great time together, but it ended up being more of a fling.

"They are at very different stages of their life and Ricky is really throwing himself into training and wants to concentrate on that.

"Things are still really amicable and they will be friends going forward."

Ricky is one of six celebrities who will make their 'Dancing on Ice' debut when series 16 starts on Sunday.

Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford, Hannah Spearritt, Roxy Shahidi, and Ryan Thomas will also skate on Sunday, while the other six stars, Adele Roberts, Claire Sweeney, Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards, Lou Sanders, Miles Nazaire, and Ricky Norwood, will have to wait until Sunday January 21st for their first skate.

'Dancing on Ice' starts Sunday at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.