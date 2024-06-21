Rob Brydon admits it was "horrible" lying to people when the 'Gavin and Stacey' finale news was leaked.

James Corden and Ruth Jones are yet to share the script for the final Christmas episode of the hit BBC sitcom, and Rob, who portrays the iconic Bryn West, has admitted it's been a "confusing" time as they aren't even due to film for a few months yet.

Appearing on 'The One Show', he said of the leak: “[That was] horrible. That’s because you had to lie when people would ask you about it.

“And it's confusing because we haven't filmed it yet. We’re not filming it until after the summer.”

He and the rest of the cast had no idea creators James and Ruth - who also play Smithy and Nessa - had penned a script for it.

Rob said: “They did it in total secrecy. None of us had a clue that they'd been together and working away at it.”

Smithy and Nessa left viewers shocked with an unanswered proposal at the end of the 2019 Christmas special - and are in the dark about the storyline for the programme’s finale.

The BBC’s Director of Comedy, Jon Petrie, admitted the script is being kept within a “very, very tight circle”.

He was recently quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper as saying: "I genuinely still haven't seen the script, James and Ruth won't let us look at it yet.

“Which I think is great, they are really keeping it under wraps and don't want people to see it outside of their very, very tight circle until they're 100 per cent certain of it.”

Jon admitted the top-secret element might be hard to maintain during filming.

He said: “I think it will be hard when they are filming it because it's such a huge show and everyone will want to watch, everyone in all the locations where it's shot, it will be obvious what's being shot.

“I suppose you have to take it as a compliment that it means so much to so many people.”

The pair agreed to make a final episode of the show - which debuted in 2007 and ended in 2010 but came back for the festive edition nine years later - after James returned to the UK from the US after hosting ‘The Late, Late Show’ on CBS.

Most of the cast are said to have signed up to return, including the titular characters - who are played by Mathew Horne and Joanna Page - along with the fan favourites Rob, Alison Steadman, and Larry Lamb.