Ruth Jones is refusing to dismiss the idea of a 'Gavin and Stacey' reunion

The 57-year-old actress played Nessa on and wrote the BBC Three comedy with Smithy actor James Corden, 45.

Even though the cast have not been seen together since the 2019 Christmas special, Ruth has now revealed she will “never say never” to another ‘Gavin and Stacey’ one-off special.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s ‘Zoe Ball Breakfast Show’ alongside Elbow rocker Guy Garvery, 50, and 54-year-old Hollywood star Paul Rudd, the host asked Ruth: “Will we ever see them all together again?”

The actress replied: “Who knows, you never say never in this world do you? I don’t know.”

Zoe then quipped: “No plans yet, unless she’s bluffing, she’s got a good poker face… .”

The festive special of 'Gavin and Stacey' ended on the memorable cliffhanger of Smithy proposing to Nessa, and Ruth has insisted she “doesn’t know” how her character reacted.

Zoe said: “[I] have to ask you, everyone always says, Smithy is still waiting for an answer from Nessa after that proposal?”

Ruth responded: “Is he though? Is he waiting? We don’t know. James and I think those characters exist and that Nessa is still working down the slots in Barry Island at the moment.

“We like to think their lives are carrying on down there.”

Previously, it was rumoured the cast of ‘Gavin and Stacey’, including Mathew Horne (who played Gavin) Joanna Page (Stacey) Alison Steadman (Pam) and Larry Lamb (Mick) would be reuniting once again for another one-off this year, with the BBC and Netflix being caught in a bidding war over the episode.

However, Ruth insisted the story was “sadly a rumour”.

She told RTE Radio 1: “All I can say is, if there was something to say on that front, James and I would happily announce it, we would.

“Apparently there’s a bidding war going on between the BBC and Netflix and I love it because it says, ‘a source says’, who is this source?”

The actress then theorised that the rumours came to be after she was pictured having lunch with James in the UK after he had finished his time as ‘The Late Late Show’ presenter.

She added: “Then the next thing is, ‘Oh my god they must be writing more ‘Gavin and Stacey’, which is lovely.

“It’s lovely that people are so desperate for it because imagine if it was the opposite and were like, ‘Oh, god, you’re not bringing that back again’.”