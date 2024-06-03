Ruth Langsford has reportedly extended her break from TV following her split from Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth Langsford is taking time off work after splitting from Eamonn Holmes

The pair - both 64- recently announced they have parted ways after 14 years of marriage and are heading for a divorce, and now a new report suggests Ruth has decided to take an extra week off before returning to her regular slot on ITV chat show 'Loose Women'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Ruth will not be back on screen this week. She has decided to extend her break from ITV so will not yet be making a return to the 'Loose Women' panel."

Ruth has not been seen on TV since the couple's split was confirmed last month in a statement which read: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

News of Ruth's extended break comes after Eamonn addressed the couple's split during an appearance on GB News by thanking fans for their well wishes.

He said: "Just before we move on, we'd just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

"Your support for both of us is very much appreciated."

Since the split, the pair are said to be having "difficult conversations" over who gets to keep their beloved dog Maggie.

A source told The Sun: "Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability.

"It’s a case of who can give her that."

They are both very fond of their dog, and Eamonn - who underwent spinal surgery in 2022 - would feel heartbroken if he's forced to give her up because of his health issues.

The insider continued: "The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him. But if Ruth is able to get out and about and walk her more, then it may well be that she gets Maggie in the split."