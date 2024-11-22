Sair Khan won't be joining 'Strictly Come Dancing' "any time soon".

The 36-year old actress - who is best known for playing Alya Nazir in 'Coronation Street' - has taken on many challenges since her stint on 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2018 including swimming the English Channel to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer in Channel 4's 'Sink or Swim' the following year, and completing a mammoth cycle ride in aid of UNICEF as part of Soccer Aid on ITV's 'On Yer Bike' in 2021.

Even though she is keen to follow up on her adventurous experiences, Sair thinks an opportunity to grace the 'Strictly' ballroom will not happen for a while.

She told The Sun newspaper's TV Mag: "'I'm A Celebrity ...' gave me loads of great opportunities afterwards - I got to raise awareness for the charity Stand Up to Cancer, I did a cycle with Soccer Aid, and I got to swim the English Channel, which is a wonderful thing to do.

"So, maybe more things like that - but I don't think you'll find me on the 'Strictly' dance floor any time soon."

Sair has become a mum-of-one after she welcomed a baby boy into the world in April with her partner Nathan Chilton, and their lives have changed "so much" since.

She added: "Nathan's been brilliant - he's flourished in his role as a father. It's gorgeous to see, and I'm so proud of him, of us and everything we're doing.

"We are a team, and we're both working and looking after our son.

"Our lives have changed so much, and I'm loving doing this with him."

Their boy - who has not been publicly named - has been on set with her and the rest of the 'Coronation Street' team.

Sair said: "Work has been great - between scenes, I'll go off and pump, and my baby's been on set as well, so I see him between scenes.

"Everyone's been so supportive here, and I'm managing to make it work.

"My schedule wasn't rammed as soon as I got back [in September], so it was a really nice, easy transition back into filming and wasn't overwhelming."