Sally Lindsay will “never say never” to a ‘Coronation Street’ comeback.

Sally Lindsay will ‘never say never’ to a ‘Coronation Street’ comeback

The 50-year-old actress left the ITV soap nearly 20 years ago after making her mark playing feisty Shelley Unwin and has gone on to feature in a string of popular TV shows including ‘The Madame Blanc Mysteries’ and crime drama ‘Scott and Bailey’ alongside her former ‘Corrie’ co-star and friend Suranne Jones.

When asked in an interview for Yours magazine if she’d ever consider returning to ‘Coronation Street’, Sally said: “It was a wonderful time. Suranne and I get asked that a lot, and obviously we’ve been very lucky in our careers, so at the moment, no.

“Although, having said that, never say never, because we loved it – I loved it.

“It’s the best place to grow, and to learn. I learnt everything on ‘Coronation Street’ – it’s brilliant.”

Sally added she and Suranne – who played Karen MacDonald on ‘Corrie’ – would have made comebacks on the show for the funeral of Betty Williams, played by the late Betty Driver, who died aged 91 in 2011 after she’d spent a month in hospital.

She said: “I definitely would have gone back to ‘Corrie’ for Betty’s funeral because she was a very dear friend.

“Suranne said she would have done as well, but they never asked us.”

Sally also talked about how she finds it scary one of her children wants to follow in her acting footsteps.

She married drummer Steve White in 2013 and the pair have 13-year-old twins Louie and Victor, and Sally said about one of her children’s budding showbusiness ambitions: “I’m a bit nervous about it. (The world of acting is) horrible, it’s ruthless and it’s hard.

“You’ve got to have thick skin – even now.”