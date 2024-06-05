Sam Taylor is the first contestant to be dumped from this summer’s ‘Love Island’.

The Chesterfield-born hairdresser, 23, was ditched on Tuesday (05.06.24) night’s episode of the ITV show after newcomer Joey Essex, 33, decided to couple with 26 year old Samantha Kenny.

After the new romance left Sam single in the villa, he was kicked off to the shock of his fellow castmates.

Sam said in his exit interview he was “disappointed to be leaving so soon” as he wanted to work his “magic and get to know everyone a bit better”.

He added: “When Joey walked in I had a feeling I might be in trouble. Samantha is a stunning girl and I knew that they would get on.”

When asked how his fellow islanders reacted when former ‘The Only Way is Essex’ regular Joey entered the villa as its first famous ‘bombshell’, Sam said: “We were all buzzing – it was so nice to meet him, he’s such a big character, it was great getting to know him.

“Ultimately, he had to do what he had to do which didn’t work in my favour but no hard feelings.”

He went on about the girls he met: “First impressions, Nicole was up there, she’s super bubbly and chatty like me.

“Nicole is stunning, but so is Samantha although she wasn’t who I was initially drawn to.

“I’d have loved to have spent more time with Nicole and Harriett. Jess is also lovely. We got on because we’re both Northern.”

Sam said about his other male competition on the show aside from Joey: “All the lads were amazing, we got on so well from the get go. The friendship was strong straight away, all the girls were lovely too.”

He revealed in an interview before he entered ‘Love Island’ about how he thought it was the perfect time to find his romantic match: “At this point in my life I just want the opportunity to find a real connection with someone.

“I’ve been looking for that connection for quite some time but I’ve never really found it. I’m hoping I find that spark in the Villa.”