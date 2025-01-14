Scott Thomas stuns Love Island All Stars viewers as he reveals first bombshell 'slid into his DMs'

Scott Thomas left 'Love Island: All Stars' viewers stunned as he revealed Ekin-Su Culculoglu has "slid into [his] DMs a few times", when she arrived as the first bombshell of the new series.

The second season of the star-studded show got underway on Monday night (13.01.25) when 12 returning Islanders - Kaz Crossley, Curtis Pritchard, India Reynolds, Catherine Agbaje, Nas Majeed, Olivia Hawkins, Luca Bish, Elma Pazar, Ronnie Vint, Gabby Allen, Marcel Somerville, and Scott - arrived at the South African villa for another chance at finding love.

After the initial six couples were determined, host Maya Jama introduced a shock twist, and former show winner Ekin-Su - who won the eighth series of 'Love Island' alongside Davide Sanclimenti in 2022 - entered the villa as a bombshell.

That wasn't it for the surprise announcements though, as, after Maya told Ekin-Su she has 24 hours to "steal" one of the boys, Scott turned to his current partner India and said to her: "She slid into my DMs a few times".

Maya told Ekin-Su she can "try before you buy" and pick three boys to take on dates in the villa's new secret garden area.

However, the credits rolled before her choices were revealed.

Earlier in the episode, Maya surprised the Islanders by revealing the public had chosen who the initial 12 would couple up with.

As well as putting Scott and India together, they also selected Kaz Crossley and Curtis Pritchard, Catherine Agbaje and Nas Majeed, Olivia Hawkins and Luca Bish, and Elma Pazar and Ronnie Vint as pairings.

The final couple revealed saw exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville put back together.

At the beginning of the episode, the girls were given the opportunity to hand out red flags to the lads.

Gabby gave one to Marcel after he cheated on her on a holiday when they were in a previous relationship, which began when they got together in 'Love Island' series three in 2017.

During the episode, Marcel said his and Gabby's relationship was like a "showmance" after they had left the villa, much to her disappointment.

However, the pair later cleared the air in a one-on-one conversation.

Speaking about his previous antics, Marcel said to Gabby: "I regret it. I regret everything I did and I apologise so much.

"I didn’t want to hurt you. Me doing that was out of character for me and I regretted it immediately."

Gabby said: "I accept your apology. I don’t want it to rule our whole time in here."

Marcel then vowed to be Gabby's "wingman" if she requires "a man's opinion" in the villa, adding: "I want us to be friends. I want us to be cool."

Privately, Gabby admitted afterwards in the Beach Hut that she felt a "certain level of comfort" in the villa upon seeing Marcel there.