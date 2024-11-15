Nick Frost is to star in new sitcom 'Transaction' set in a supermarket.

Nick Frost is starring in a new ITV transgender comedy show called Transaction

The comedy series - which will air on ITVX in 2025 - is based on a series of popular shorts funded by Comedy Central in 2020 by the transgender comedian-and-singer Jordan Gray, and it will see the 'Shaun of the Dead' star is playing a manager called Simon, who hires egomaniac transgender woman Liv, played by Jordan, who causes chaos with her co-workers on the nightshift.

A statement released by producers reads: "Jordan Gray stars as Liv, a transgender egomaniac, causing havoc in the strange world of the supermarket nightshift. Having been hired to work there by Pellocks boss Simon after he inadvertently offended the LGBTQ+ community with an ill-conceived marketing campaign, Liv soon realises she's unsackable and sets about turning the store into her own personal playground, unleashing chaos on everyone and everything around her.

"'Transaction' promises to be a colourful and noisy comedy from writer-performer Gray."

'The Voice UK' 2016 star Jordan, 35, whose shorts raked in 2.5 million views, said: "My one true goal with this show is to create something as timeless as my implants.”

When the shorts launched in 2020, the 35 year old described her character as being "a manipulative but charismatic a**hole and basically me without any self-awareness".

The six-part series is being created by Stolen Picture - which Nick set up with his 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Hot Fuzz' co-star Simon Pegg, 54.

'Two Doors Down' star Doon Mackichan, 62, and 'Harlots' actress Francesca Mills, 28, have roles in 'Transaction'.