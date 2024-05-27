Sheridan Smith has held talks over appearing in the 'Gavin and Stacey' special.

Sheridan Smith could appear in the show's finale

The 42-year-old actress could reprise the role of Ruth 'Rudi' Smith for the last-ever episode of the BBC comedy show.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "The script for 'Gavin and Stacey: The Finale' includes all of the show’s major players - including Smithy’s sister Rudi. Nothing has been signed and conversations are still very much ongoing - especially as the filming date has not been set.

"But all of the stops are being pulled out to make sure the whole cast are there, and in the coming weeks the production team hope to pin down everyone’s availability."

Sheridan remains on friendly terms with James Corden, who is determined to ensure that the hit TV show ends with a bang.

The insider shared: "Sheridan and James are still friendly - they recently bumped into each other at the Variety Club Awards and got on really well. So the hope is that she will be able to be part of it.

"She did not appear in the Christmas Special because her character was not part of that storyline, but it has been a different story this time around. Everyone is very excited about this episode - it is going to be a phenomenal last hurrah for the series, which is exactly what it deserves."

Earlier this month, James and Ruth Jones announced that 'Gavin and Stacey' was returning for one last episode.

They wrote on social media: "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James [heart emoji] (sic)"