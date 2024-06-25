Sherrie Hewson is set to become soaps oldest serial killer.

Sherrie Hewson will make history on Hollyoaks

The 73-year-old actress - who previously played Maureen Holdsworth in 'Coronation Street' and Lesley Meredith in 'Emmerdale' - made her first appearance in 'Hollyoaks' last month as Martha Blake, the estranged mother of Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) and her character will reportedly "tear through characters like a knife through butter" on the Channel 4 show.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Hollyoaks is at its best when there’s a major villain on the loose and Martha is going to top them all.

"She’s just as twisted as her murderous great-granddaughter Nico. She may be worse. No one’s safe with Martha around.”

Martha's killing spree is expected to start after the upcoming 'Hollyoaks' relaunch in September, which comes as 20 cast members are due to be axed over the next couple of months.

The source added: "Obviously Sherrie is over the moon to play such an out-there character. She can’t wait to get her hands dirty with the blood of characters.”

When her 'Hollyoaks' casting was announced, the former 'Benidorm' actress described her alter ego as "wonderful to plau".

She said: "It's been a rollercoaster joining Hollyoaks! The character is just wonderful to play.

"Everyone is so lovely, such a great atmosphere to work in and so welcoming. We laugh a lot, what more could you ask for?"

And the show's executive producer Hannah Cheers teased "many secrets to be uncovered" as Martha's story unravels.

She added: "To be a Blake, you must be clever, captivating and charming on the outside… and calculating, cold and cynical on the inside, with a family dynasty so rich in history, it should come as no surprise that there are still many secrets to be uncovered.

"But for Sienna, Dilly, Liberty and Maxine, what happens next is not what anyone could have expected."