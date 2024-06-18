Sherrie Hewson wants to make a 'Benidorm' movie.

Sherrie Hewson wants to make a Benidorm movie

The 73-year-old actress spent several years playing Solana hotel manager Joyce Temple-Savage on the ITV1 sitcom - which ended its run in 2018 after 10 series - and she thinks that a feature-length adaptation would be a "wonderful" idea, especially now that the show has found a global audience through Netflix.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain, she said: "10 years on that was just truly wonderful. It's huge. Absolutely huge [on Netflix]. Everybody in the world watches it now and everybody stops in the street to say they just want it back. It would make a film, I think, and you could bring back everyone who had ever been on 'Benidorm' and bring their stories back together.

"I think it would be brilliant and it would be two-and-ahalf hours as opposed to half an hour. [Creator] Deren Litten loves the idea but it's not for me to say. He's a brilliant writer and I know he would make the most wonderful film. He's amazing. And the music makes me smile. In these days that we are living in right now, we need it!"

Meanwhile, the former 'Loose Women' panellist first found fame when she played Maureen Holdsworth on 'Coronation Street' in the 1990s and insisted that actors on soap operas need more recognition for what they do as she paid tribute to Helen Worth, who recently announced that she will be stepping down from her role as Gail Platt after half a century on the show.

She said: "I always say about soaps...I hate soap actors being called soap actors. They're not. They're actors. You take five scripts home on an night and you've learned them by the next morning. They are wonderful actors, they deliver the most incredible performances just like that. It's extraordinary to watch.

"And with Helen [Worth], 50 years as the same character!

"The writing, which I went in was the beginning of '93, was extraordinary. And you've got to keep doing it and doing it and doing it. You're challenged by it every day and that's what Helen must have felt."