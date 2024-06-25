Sir Michael Palin's late wife still gives him advice.

Sir Michael Palin's advice from late wife

The 'Monty Python' star, 81, was left devastated in May 2023 when his wife of 57 years, Helen Gibbins, died after a long battle with kidney failure and he revealed he still talks to her and knows exactly how she would reply if she was still alive.

He told ITV's 'Good Morning Britain': "It's like you're a unit, and suddenly you are not a unit any longer, and it's a bit like losing a bit of a limb, you're not quite sure where you are.

"I do hear her and she had a great sense of humour. Sometimes I will have done something and I'll get back and tell her about it.

"Although she's not there, I know her reply and it makes me smile.

"I find myself idiotically in the sitting room on my own going 'Oh yes!' So that's good.

"It's been just over a year but I get on with work, that's the thing.

"And I hear Helen saying 'Get on with it, go on, stop messing about'."

Michael revealed he is grateful to have family around, particularly his children and grandchildren, but admitted things are not the same without his beloved Helen.

He said: "She was great and we have good memories.

"So much of your own life is invested in that one person so there is a huge slice of my life which I now can't really access in the same way.

"But we've got family, children, grandchildren, they sort of take over, but it's not the same, not quite the same."