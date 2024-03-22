Stephen Fry vomited up to five times a day when he was on Ozempic.

The former ‘QI’ host, 66, said he was an “early adopter” of the weight loss drug, which is being taken by a glut of Hollywood celebrities after it was first released in the US in 2018 as a treatment for people with type 2 diabetes.

He told ‘Ruthie’s Table 4’ podcast: “I tried Ozempic years ago. I’m an early adopter of these things.

“I happened to be in America, and I’d read about it, and I asked my doctor in America, my physician as they like to call them, and he said, ‘I think I can get you some.’

“He tried me on it, and the first week or so, I was thinking, ‘This is astonishing: not only do I not want to eat, I don’t want any alcohol of any kind. This is going to be brilliant.’”

But turning the to adverse effects of the injected drug: “I started feeling sick, and I started getting sicker and sicker and sicker.

“I was literally throwing up four, five times a day and I thought, ‘I can’t do this.’

“So that’s it. The new variant – tirzepatide, Mounjaro, it’s called, makes it even worse, apparently.”

Stephen said in 2019 he had lost nearly six stone after doing a fast eight mile walk every morning,

Ozempic is administered via a weekly injection to manage blood glucose levels, can only be prescribed by GPs or pharmacists for people with type 2 diabetes.

Shortagrs of the drug have been reported after famous faces such as Sharon Osbourne, 71, started to talk about how it had slashed their weight, with rich patients buying doses for thousands of pounds online.

Stephen also told in 2019 he hit 21 stone, and told the ‘Table 4’ podcast his love of food came from his childhood.

He added: “My parents did have a cook, and we had gardeners and we had an old-fashioned Victorian kitchen garden.

“She was what used to be called a good English plain cook. She didn’t do anything terribly fancy, but everything she did was just right – pies and tarts and things like that she was very good at.”

He also said as a child he would spend “whatever money he had” on buying sweets.