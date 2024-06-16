Stephen Merchant was banned from the High and Mighty clothes store after he slammed its extra-large products.

‘The Office’ co-creator, 49, who stands 6ft 7in tall, said the chain’s staff barred him as he had slammed its offerings in an interview with Time Out.

He revealed he found out about his ban after a member of the costume department on one of his shows who needed outfits for him visited the shop and told an assistant: “I’m buying these for an actor.”

Stephen was quoted in the Sunday Express saying: “The woman behind the counter said, ‘Which actor?’… ‘Is it him?’

“She pulled out a copy of the Time Out interview and said, ‘We’re not selling clothes to him.’”

Stephen also recently opened up about how he took three wallets on a night out in case he got mugged.

He carried two fakes to hand to thieves in London, but said his plan backfired when one mugger asked for his phone instead.

Stephen told US talk show host Seth Meyers: “They were walking away and I was like, ‘Do you want a wallet?’”

Among his other recent embarrassing revelations was a tale about how he thought a woman was coming onto him – but only wanted to use him as a “meeting point” for her and her friends on a night out in London.

He said in his latest stand-up special: “I was in Trafalgar Square at New Year. So I was watching the New Year fireworks.

“It was approaching midnight and a woman kind of was looking at me and I was like, ‘Hang on, here we go. Game on. This lady’s seen me on the telly. She wants a little piece of Stephen. She’s only human.’

“And she came up and she said, ‘Are you going to be here for a while?’

“And I said, ‘Yes, I am!’

“And she said, ‘Great, because my friends and I have arranged to meet back at you.’

“Because I’m 6ft 7in. I’m normally about a foot and a half taller than most people in any crowd. She said, ‘Don’t worry. You can still move around. We’ll see you wherever you are.’

“And yeah, by about five past midnight, a bunch of people were just gathered around me.”