Stephen Mulhern thinks reuniting with Holly Willoughby on 'Dancing On Ice' was "meant to be".

The 46-year-old star replaced Phillip Schofield as Holly's co-host on ITV's celebrity figure skating show, and he's delighted to be working so closely with his real life friend once again.

He told new! magazine: "I think Holly and I always wished it would happen, but we didn't know if it would. And now it has, it's just so lovely.

"Obviously, Holly and I are close, and I spend a lot of time with the judges, who I love to pieces too, so I feel like it was all just meant to be.

"Not many people know this but when the show first started, I did the spin-off, which was called 'Defrosted'. So, it's all come back around."

The duo first rose through the business together as on children's TV show 'Saturday Showdown' in the early 2000s.

Now, Stephen is loving getting to "spend more time" with his pal, who celebrates her 43rd birthday on Saturday (10.02.24).

He added: "Life is life and it's busy, so it's good to see her all the time.

"When I joined the show, Holly's advice was just to be ourselves and because we're friends, that comes naturally.

"We've known each other a long time, so I can work out quite easily when she's going to say something and I'll stop talking."

The 'Deal Or No Deal' host admitted presenting a show is "much easier" when there's a bond with your co-host.

He explained: "It does [help], it feels a lot safer. I'm really happy to finally have that double act and someone to do things with.

"I know she's always got my back and I've got hers so that helps, especially for me going into a new show.

"It's so nice to have Holly. Every weekend, I get excited to have fun."