A new "duty of care" system is reportedly being introduced to help the stars of 'Strictly Come Dancing' .

Giovanni Pernice is leaving Stricly

The show has been mired in controversy in recent weeks after professional dancer Giovanni Pernice was accused of "threatening and abusive behaviour" towards his former partners - claims he vehemently denied - and now BBC bosses are said to have put together plans to make sure everyone involved in the series feels fully supported in the future.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The BBC is under enormous pressure to ensure this series goes without a hitch. Cameras will be installed pretty much everywhere and a counsellor will be on call 24/7."

The publication added that cameras will be used to film training sessions and contestants will be provided with chaperones if requested, while they will also be offered therapy sessions and psychological testing to ensure they can cope with the rigours of the prime time show.

Kate Phillips, the BBC's Beeb director of unscripted shows, told the outlet: "The BBC takes its duty of care incredibly ­seriously and are always looking at ways to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of contributors."

It comes after it was revealed Giovanni will not return to 'Strictly' for the 2024 season. The BBC unveiled a list of all the dancers taking part in the next season and his name was not included.

Giovanni, 33, has denied any wrongdoing and said he is "looking forward to clearing [his] name."

In a statement released last month, he explained: "To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

"Those who have followed my journey on 'Strictly Come Dancing' over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all again for your continued love and support!"