Ellie Taylor has given birth to her second child.

The 40-year-old comedian was scheduled to be part of the Royal Variety Performance this evening (30.11.23), but she and her husband Phil Black have welcomed their newborn baby into the world.

Taking to Instagram, Ellie shared a photo of herself cradling her bump in an shimmering outfit she had planned for the event.

In the next snap, her legs could be seen as she cuddled her bundle of joy, whose head was hidden under a red wooly hat.

She wrote: "This is the fabulous outfit I was meant to be wearing tonight while doing stand-up at the @royalvarietyperformance in front of 4,000 people, including @princeandprincessofwales.

"Swipe to see the actual outfit I’ll be wearing tonight due to the surprise early arrival of my own little HRH…"

She joked that while she's "gutted" to be missing the event, "morphine" means she's doing just fine.

She quipped: "Gutted to miss out but also very very happy to be wearing giant mesh knickers and saying 'But his skin is just so SOFT!' ten times an hour.

"Mother and baby doing well because mummy has access to morphine and baby has access to boobies.

"Wishing the rest of the performers the best night for a fantastic cause! Wishing me 12 hours sleep and a massive Pina Colada (not with the morphine, don’t worry…)"

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' star - who was paired with Johannes Radebe on the BBC show last year - already has daughter Valentina, five, with partner Phil.

Ellie revealed her pregnancy in September, sharing a picture of her baby bump as she gazed down at Valentina.

She said at the time: "Ratbag No.2 - inbound. Pregnancy has been a funny old topic for me over the last few years and I've sometimes found it tricky following prego people online.

"For anyone in a similar headspace, if the idea of the inevitable baby spam that will follow makes you feel a bit weird, then I lovingly encourage you to be kind to your brainbox and mute or unfollow me.

"I hope you'll be back but whatever your situation, I wish you love and clarity as you continue to navigate your own journey."