Chris McCausland is joining Comedy Central Live's series four lineup

The 47-year-old funnyman has landed the new gig following his victory on BBC One's 'Strictly Come Dancing' earlier this month, as well as delivering Channel 4's 'Alternative Christmas Message' on December 25 to call for an end to discrimination against disabled people, and for employers and the government to support their access to jobs.

He is set to perform alongside the likes of Judi Love, Amy Matthews, Kane Brown, Ola Labib, Jack Skipper, Amy Gledhill and Joshua Bethania in the live stand-up series.

The new series comprises four episodes – which will air on the channel in the New Year – and 30 digital episodes that will be put out on the network's social media accounts where each act will perform their own set.

Earlier this month, it was claimed Chris – who is blind – had a big-money deal awaiting him to stay with the BBC as his humour "can connect with ordinary viewers at home".

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper: "What he did by keeping everyone in fits during the course of 'Strictly' was a show that he wasn't just funny, but proved he had a traditional sense of humour that can connect with the ordinary viewers at home.

"That's something which critics have said is lacking from many comedy series on the Beeb, and Chris could breathe new life into a genre which was once a mainstay for the corporation."

However, it is not just comedy shows that Chris could be a part of, but also general entertainment programming - such as earlier this year when he presented his talk show on ITV1 called 'The Chris McCausland Show'.

The insider continued: "They are considering ways of him being reunited with pro partner Dianne [Buswell] as they had such a sensational chemistry together."

The Liverpool-born star and Dianne lifted the coveted Glitterball Trophy on December 14 after viewers voted for them as the winners of the hit show.