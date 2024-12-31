'Coronation Street's Sue Devaney was shocked after learning her character is to be killed off in 2025.

Sue Devaney shocked by Coronation Street exit

The 57-year-old actress has played Debbie Webster, the sister of Kevin Webster, on and off for four decades but her alter-ego is set to be at the centre of a devastating storyline which will see her diagnosed with dementia.

A source told The Sun: "Sue was very shocked when she discovered she was being killed off.

“She was initially very sad and then furious and then upset again. It’s taken her a long time to come to terms with it.

“She had no intention to leave the show and couldn’t believe it when they called her in and broke the news.”

However, Sue - who first appeared in the ITV soap in 1984 - believes the storyline will be hugely important and impactful and is putting in a lot of effort to do justice to those suffering with the disease.

The insider said: "Sue is a total professional and is already putting her all into what she sees as hugely important long running storyline.

“She saw the positive impact of the MND storyline and hopes that her dementia story can have the same effect and raise awareness of the condition.”

Sue's original stint on the show only lasted one year but she has been a firm favourite ever since rejoining in 2019.

Speaking previously about playing Debbie, she told The Sun: "I absolutely love playing her.

"When I first came back, I never imagined I would be around for that length of time and I am delighted.

"Every day when I drive into work, I have a big grin on my face. I am so happy to be here.

“When I get to work with new people I haven't worked with before that I have watched on screen, I am so excited.

"She is such a fun character to play.”