'Taskmaster' bosses have officially unveiled plans for a "live experience".

The hugely popular Channel 4 gameshow - which pits comedians against each other in whacky tasks to impress Greg Davies and his assistant Little Alex Horne - is expanding with the launch of an interactive adventure later this year.

'Taskmaster: The Live Experience' is coming to London in September, and fans will be able to test themselves with a range of tasks.

Contestants will battle against each other in familiarly themed locations, ranging from the shed, the living room and the Taskmaster lab, before gathering in a theatre showdown themed like the 'final task of the show'.

Players will get to choose from either the Melon Buffet or Absolute Casserole experiences, which each include their own tasks and challenges.

There will also be appearances on video from Little Alex Horne, who has helped promote the launch of the franchise's expansion.

He said: "Do you want to compete in ludicrous tasks, just like your favourite comedians? Of course you do!"

The experience will also include a 'Taskmaster' museum, as well as the chance to have a drink at the Caravan Bar, and pose for photos with the show's iconic cow.

It will run at London's Dock X - near Canada Water and Surrey Quays stations - from September 18, 2024 to January 25 next year.

Tickets will first be allocation through a ballot, with fans able to sign up now through the experience's official mailing list.

This will be drawn on June 19 at 10am, with general sale tickets going live two days later.

Earlier this year, former 'Mock The Week' host Dara O Briain won the third 'Champion of Champions' special.

'Taskmaster' is currently on air for its 17th season, featuring Joanne McNally, John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton.