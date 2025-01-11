'Strictly Come Dancing' hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are set to sign new two-year contracts.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman set for new Strictly deal

Bosses at the BBC are said to be keen to hold onto the talented presenting duo and are set to reward them with a new two-year contract.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "This isn’t just a sign of the faith that the BBC has in the presenting duo, it also signals the commitment the corporation has to the show itself.

“They’re looking to the future after the past 12 months which have been dogged by claims of misbehaviour behind the scenes by pros Giovanni Pernice and Graziano di Prima.

“Now bosses want to draw a line under this troubled chapter in 'Strictly’s history and focus on the positives - which includes having two women fronting the biggest show on TV, which is something the BBC are very proud of.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed last year that 'Strictly' is still the most watched show on Saturday nights.

A source told The Sun in September: "Strictly is still the most watched programme on a Saturday night — getting double the viewers of its nearest ratings rival.

"And, although the number watching on catch-up is increasing, the BBC always prided itself on the fact that the dance show offered a shared experience.

"But it seems fewer and fewer people are now choosing to share it on a Saturday night."