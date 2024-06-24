Three Margaret Thatcher biopics are currently in the works.

Three Margaret Thatcher TV biopics in development

The late politician - who was memorably portrayed by Gillian Anderson in 'The Crown' - is set to be the focus of three new TV dramas.

Channel 4 is making 'Brian and Margaret' — focusing on the relationship between journalist Brian Walden and Thatcher, who was Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990.

Mammoth Screen is also working on a show about her, while another project is said to have the backing of a "top writer".

It is thought that both could be picked up by streamers.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "This is just the latest in a growing number of dramas with the same subject matter which are being made by TV rivals.

"Things are becoming so competitive they are making direct bids to outdo one another with essentially the same stories.

"Prime Video and Netflix have both made dramas about Prince Andrew’s car crash Newsnight interview, while the BBC and Sky are both making shows about the Lockerbie terrorist bombing.

"But never before have three biopics been in development at the same time. All three shows can’t escape being compared to one another.”

'The Crown’s Dame Harriet Walter will take on the lead role in the Channel 4 project.