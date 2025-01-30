'Tipping Point' won't be cancelled despite no new episodes being filmed since 2023.

Ben Shephard will be returning with Tipping Point

The daytime quiz show has been fronted by Ben Shephard since 2012, but ITV has been largely airing repeats over the last year after production was paused due to the host's 'This Morning' and 'The Summit' commitments.

However, an insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "There's no plans to rest the show, they've planned to film new episodes later this year."

It's also said ITV is "sitting on new episodes" which never aired despite being filmed almost two years ago.

The source added: "Last year Ben had a big change in his diary, having taken over as full time host of 'This Morning' alongside Cat Deeley and landing his own adventure series.

"Blocks of new episodes of 'Tipping Point' are typically recorded during the summer, but last year that was Ben's time off with his family.

"ITV are also sitting on new episodes that were recorded in 2023 and are yet to be slotted into the schedule."

Ben previously heaped praise on people who sign up to 'Tipping Point', which sees contestants answer questions to win counters which they use on a large coin pusher arcade-style machine in an attempt to win big.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "These people are under pressure in an environment and their minds go blank and they can’t think of anything and the words don’t make sense.

"And I just have so much admiration for all of them.

"There have been some amazing answers but to be fair to all those people that come in, they are incredibly brave to take on the machine."

Meanwhile, he would "hate" to think anyone was worried about making a fool of themselves because he has done that "a number of times" while working on the show.

He added: "And I would hate to think anybody would be nervous about coming in because they’re worried about making a fool of themselves, because I have done it on a number of occasions, and continue to make a fool of myself regularly.

"And I think that anybody can, when you’re under pressure like that. And hopefully they feel like we’re laughing with them and not laughing at them, because I would hate that to be the case."