Tommy Fury has blamed alcohol addiction for the collapse of his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy Fury has revealed why he and Molly-Mae Hague's relationship ended

The 'Love Island' season five stars - who share a daughter called Bambi - split in August 2024, five years after they met on the ITV reality dating show, and he has now confessed to Men's Health UK the "complete and utter b*******" rumours about "cheating" with other women on a lads trip to Budapest last year did not contribute to the breakup, instead being a dependency to booze following a boxing injury.

He emotionally confessed: "The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore.

"It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t.

"I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink, and it is what it is.

"People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear."

The 25-year-old boxer added that his "mental health was in the pan" during his recovery from surgery, and with him no longer being able to train, his diet and fitness fell away before he turned to alcohol.

Tommy added: "I’ve only lived for training and my family, and that was all snatched away from me.

"So what I did for fun is I started to drink quite a lot.

"I found that's what made me feel better.

"When I didn't drink, I’d just look at my hand and think, ‘I might never be able to box again.’"

Despite rumours flying around that he cheated on Molly-Mae, he is adamant that he was not unfaithful.

Setting the record straight, the Manchester-born sportsman insisted: "Cheating was never a thing.

"You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it.

"If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t.

"You wake up even worse, and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again.

"That's the cycle of it."

Tommy faced hate amid the couple's split but it was people not reaching out to the star to see if it was actually something more serious that upset him.

He said: "I’ve received so much hate for it. The most upsetting thing is that not once did anyone say, ‘Oh, he might be going through something a bit more serious. He might be in a bad spot.’ "Not one person said that ….

"I've got myself out of that [alcohol] now, but I just wish people would've taken some time out, rather than giving me so much s*** every day, to think maybe there was more going on …

"I checked my inbox, millions of messages in there, all negative. Do this or do that to yourself, ‘Good, you're a s*** father’, but not once did anyone take any time out to try and help me.

"I’m not looking for sympathy. Whether I do the right thing or do the wrong thing, people are still going to hate me. As long as my family loves me.

"I just want to do my fights, earn my money, and look after my daughter."

Read the interview on the Men’s Health UK website or watch on the brand’s YouTube channel.