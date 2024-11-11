Top secret scripts featuring the 'EastEnders' Christmas storyline have been recovered after being accidentally left on a train.

The EastEnders Christmas storyline has been kept under wraps despite a script being left on a train

The documents - marked "rehearsal scripts" - are believed to have been misplaced by an actress working on the BBC soap who left them on a Thameslink train at Elstree and Borehamwood station in Hertfordshire close to the studios where the show is filmed on the morning of October 31 and they were turned over to The Sun newspaper after a passenger picked them up.

It's been revealed the three scripts show a key character gets killed off over the festive period. The commuter's wife told the publication: "He’s not much of a soap fan but he knows I love them, so told me straight away.

"I was very excited — I love 'EastEnders'. I couldn’t wait to read the script and wasn’t disappointed. There’s a real twist that will shock everyone and a main character is killed off. It’s an incredible storyline."

The passenger's wife revealed she saw who had lost the scripts because the actress' lines had been highlighted and she attempted to get them back to her but received no response. They were handed over to The Sun and then returned to soap bosses.

A spokeswoman for the soap said: "A big thank you to The Sun for the safe return of our festive scripts.

"We know just how much the audience loves watching the drama unfold for themselves, rather than having it spoilt - so our surprises will remain a treat this Christmas and beyond."

No further details about the Christmas plot has been revealed but director Christopher McGill recently teased the new year episodes will be "packed with icons".

In a post on X, he wrote: "Week Two on our monstrous New Year @bbceastenders episodes. A room packed (PACKED) with EastEnd icons. #continuingdrama (sic)"

Chris' comment sparked speculation that several other big-name 'EastEnders' legends could be set to return to the soap after Tracy-Ann Oberman reprised her role as Chrissie Watts, and Walford also welcomed Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson) and Michael French (David Wicks) back.

Louisa Lytton is also due to return to Albert Square to reprise her role as Ruby Allen.

It was also recently reported that Nancy and Lee Carter (Maddy Hill and Danny Hatchard) could be heading back to the soap to film a funeral episode.