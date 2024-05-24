Gemma Collins has received death threats from "scary people" who used to regularly turn up at her shop.

The 'Only Way Is Essex’ alum, 43, revealed she stepped away from her front-of-house work at her Gemma Collins Boutique in Brentwood, Essex, after some “weird" people showed up.

During an appearance on the ‘Everything I Know About Me’ podcast, she said: “You know, people would wish me dead. I'd get all sorts turn up at the shop. Weird. People are weird. And that's why in a way I came away from my shop in the end.”

Gemma recalled she also received a menacing letter in which the writer said they “wanted to kill [her]”.

She explained: “No one would believe the b***** crap I've had to deal with.

“I've had a woman stalker that wrote me a letter in white gloves and wanted to kill me.”

The TV star revealed she contacted the police about some of the incidents, though conceded she didn’t feel truly safe until she increased her personal security.

As well as her safety struggles, Gemma recently opened up about the mental toll her appearance and exit from ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ took on her.

The reality star felt like she “wanted to die” after leaving the jungle in 2014, because she was met with horrible comments about her appearance.

She told the MailOnline’s podcast: “All the embarrassment of like, you know what the TV programmes were saying, ‘Gemma Collins left the jungle, she was hungry, she was this’, and it wasn't my fault.

“I can remember laying in my flat where I lived and just thinking, 'I just want to die.'

“I haven't done nothing wrong. I've left the jungle because of something that happened to me.

“No one was even honest about what happened to me, so I had to walk around with this shame that I'd something wrong.”