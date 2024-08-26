Dan Edgar is "very much done" with Amber Turner.

TOWIE stars Amber Turner and Dan Edgar split up in 2023 after four years together

The 33-year-old reality star was in a long-term relationship with his 'The Only Way is Essex' co-star Amber Turner, 31, from 2019 until 2023 but admitted that now, other than caring for their dog Oliver, everything is over and done with between them even though they have had to film the E4 series together.

He told OK! Magazine: "Yeah, no matter how much time goes by it is never nice to be away [during filming in Cyprus] with your ex. But there’s nowhere else to go with it. We are very much done. We still have the tie of the dog but we don’t really talk any more – we were never going to rekindle. Too much has happened and we both went our separate ways."

Meanwhile, Dan had a brief relationship with his fellow 'TOWIE' co-star Ella Rae Wise, 24, earlier this year but he has now revealed that they are "trying to get back where [they] were" even though he initially thought she wasn't taking things "seriously" with him during their filming breaks.

He said: "I haven’t seen her for a couple of months. We started seeing each other after filming and then she went away and I went away. We never settled on where it was going or what it was. We were both jokey but reserved, there was maybe not as much communication as there should have been between us.

"There were things that I got in my head, which should have been spoken about – I got the idea that she wasn’t being that serious about it. We didn’t speak about that properly. We had some time apart but we still spoke.

"I am not speaking to anyone [else] and she isn’t. When we are filming, we’re around each other a lot, but the break in filming changes things a bit. But we spoke a lot during the break. We are seeing if we can get back to where we were – I get on really well with her and Freddie [Bentley]."